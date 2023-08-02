Updated: Police respond to serious collision in Shea Heights

Emergency crews descended on a Shea Heights neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon following a serious collision.
With area residents congregating and looking on, personnel secured the area and attended to an individual struck by a vehicle on Druken Crescent, in the area of Barry Place. While the age of the injured person has not been confirmed by police, a child’s bicycle and helmet lay in the road at the scene. One person was rushed to hospital. The extent of their injuries has also not been confirmed by police.
Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Operational Patrol Services, as well as Traffic Services and Forensic Identification Services all responded to the incident, closing a portion of Druken Crescent for some time.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Earlier story: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is on scene and investigating a serious collision in Shea Heights. Druken Crescent in the area of Barry Place is closed to all traffic.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
