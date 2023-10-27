Police requesting public’s assistance in locating missing teen

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are requesting the assistance of the community in locating missing person Zack Conway, age 15, of St. John’s.

Conway was last seen on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Ropewalk Lane in the centre of St. John’s. Conway is described to be about five feet and five inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. There is currently no clothing description available.

The RNC have concerns for Conway’s safety and well-being, and request anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.