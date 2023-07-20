Police officer assaulted during arrest

A 35-year-old woman is facing a number of charges after putting up a fight with police last night.

The RNC located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Harvey Rd. Police attempted to arrest the woman. She put up a fight and assaulted one of the officers. She was taken into custody and escorted to the lock up. She now faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, and assaulting a Police Officer. The officer was not injured. She was also ticketed for driving without a license.