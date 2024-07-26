Police make one arrest and recovers stolen property in theft investigations

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating two recent reports of theft from commercial properties in the town. In one investigation, the stolen property was recovered and in another a man was arrested and is facing charges.

On July 22, police received a report of a theft from Timber Mart in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. A lift of lumber was stolen from the property. The stolen property was recovered on July 22. A 54-year-old man of Happy Valley-Goose Bay was arrested and is facing a charge of possession of stolen property. He is set to appear in court at a later date.

On July 24, police received a report of a theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from The Terrington Basin Docks in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The ATV was recovered a day later. The investigation into this theft is continuing.

Anyone having information about these crimes is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383.