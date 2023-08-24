Police make multiple arrests following search of Corner Brook home

Three individuals – 35-year-old Michael Park, 42-year-old Kristy Osmond and 43-year-old Michael Fitzgerald – were arrested by RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West following the search of a Corner Brook home on Aug. 21, and are each charged with drug offences.

On Monday, police entered the home with a warrant and seized a quantity of cocaine, prescription pills, cash and other material indicative of drug trafficking. All three are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with conditions of various court orders. Osmond is additionally charged with assaulting a police officer and uttering threats, which occurred at the residence during the execution of the warrant. She appeared in court yesterday and was released from custody on conditions. Park and Fitzgerald remain in custody and are set to attend court at later dates.

The investigation is continuing.