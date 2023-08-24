Police make child pornography arrest

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have made an arrest in connection child pornography in St. John’s.

The RNC responded to a residence in downtown St. John’s on Tuesday following a request for police assistance. The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) unit was engaged to investigate the report.

As a result of an investigation into the event, on August 22, a 53-year-old male from St. John’s was arrested and charged with making child pornography, voyeurism and mischief. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the offences.

Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.