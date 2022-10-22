Police make arrest in St. John’s homicide investigation

Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation in St. John’s.

Robert Belbin, 21, will be charged with second-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Seamus Secord in the area of Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road on Feb. 7. Belbin will appear in court Saturday.

Belbin was arrested without incident around 6 p.m. Friday in the west end of St. John’s. He is being held to appear in court on charges of second-degree murder and breach of release order. The investigation is ongoing.