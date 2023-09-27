Police make arrest following incident in Clarenville shopping mall parking lot

Jordan Holloway is charged with robbery and other criminal offences following an incident that occurred Tuesday on the parking lot of the Random Square Mall in Clarenville. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Clarenville RCMP received a report from a woman who alleged she was approached by an unknown man on the parking lot who asked her for an item in her hand. When she refused to give him the item, the man pulled out a knife. He departed the parking lot in a vehicle.

The described vehicle and man, who police identified as Jordan Holloway, were located a short time later. Holloway was arrested for an attempted robbery and was held in police custody overnight. In addition to a count of robbery, he is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. The investigation is continuing.