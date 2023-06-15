Police make arrest following downtown disturbance

The RNC made an arrest following a disturbance in downtown St. John’s yesterday.

On Wednesday, police responded to a report of an ongoing disturbance in the area of Carter’s Hill in St. John’s. Officers were informed that a male had been throwing items out through the window of a residence onto the street. They located a male yelling at residents of the area while picking up broken dishware that was laying in the street.

As a result of an investigation into the event, a 21-year-old male from St. John’s was placed under arrest and charged with causing a disturbance, failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with a court order and resisting an arrest. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in connection with the charges.