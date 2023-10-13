Police make arrest following chase in Torbay

The RNC was alerted by the RCMP of a stolen vehicle travelling east on the TCH Friday night. Officers headed to the area and observed the vehicle eastbound on the Outer Ring Road. The vehicle was located by police in the area of Torbay and the RNC K9 unit was called in. After approximately 30 minutes, a male was taken into custody and subsequently passed over to the RCMP Avalon East for follow up investigation.
