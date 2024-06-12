Police looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

Police are working to identify and locate the person responsible for a hit-and-run in St. John’s.

Just before 7:45 p.m., a woman and her dog were struck by a truck at the intersection of Forbes Street and Bartlett Place in the city’s west end. The suspect vehicle fled the area before emergency personnel arrived. The woman was sent to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The vehicle involved is described as a grey-colored older model four-door pick-up truck that has a company logo on the driver’s side panel. It also has a truck bed cover and a chrome grill.

Anyone with information, or video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to, or following the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.