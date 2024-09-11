Police lay firearms charges following case of road rage

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid charges in connection with a firearms offence in St. Johns.

On Thursday, around 5:50 pm, police responded to a weapons offence in the area of Topsail Road and Brookfield Road in St. Johns. It was reported that following a road rage incident, one individual fired a projectile which resulted in damage to two vehicles.

As a result, a 22-year-old man was charged with the following offences:

Intent to cause harm with an air gun or pistol;

Careless use of a firearm;

Pointing of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

and additional offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released on conditions to appear in Provincial Court on November 14, 2024.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit