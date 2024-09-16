Police lay charges related to intimate partner violence

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man following a report of an assault at a hotel in Corner Brook.

On Sunday, around 3 p.m., Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of an assault at a hotel in Corner Brook. Responding officers determined that a woman had sustained multiple injuries after being assaulted by a man who was already on a release order to stay away from her.

The woman was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A 36-year-old man from Corner Brook was arrested at the hotel and charged with assault, choking, and failure to comply with a release order. He was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.