Police investigating weapons offense in St. John’s

The RNC is investigating a weapons offence that occurred in the west end of St. John’s.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, multiple units of the RNC descended on Canada Drive after reports of what sounded like gunshots. A canvass and search of the area showed no visible damage, and there were no witnesses or injuries reported. Members of the Criminal Investigation Division continued to investigate and have since confirmed property damage from gunshots. This is believed to be a targeted event.

The RNC is asking anyone with information or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area bordered by Frecker Drive, Burgeo Street, Topsail Road, and Cowan Avenue, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to contact police at 709-729-8000.