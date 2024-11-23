Police investigating violent attacks in Mount Pearl

Police are investigating two violent incidents in Mount Pearl Friday evening.

The RNC responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a report of a group of young people assaulting a male in the area of Roosevelt Avenue. Responding officers located an injured male and began to search for the young people believed to be involved.

A short time later, a report was received that a second attack had happened on another section of Roosevelt Avenue. Another injured male was found by patrol officers, and it was determined those responsible were believed to be a group of young people.

The injured males were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division has been engaged to investigate these events.

The RNC is asking anyone with information or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. yesterday, in the Roosevelt Avenue area of Mount Pearl to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.