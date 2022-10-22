Police investigating vehicle crash into Bay Roberts pharmacy

UPDATE: The man in question has since identified himself to police.

Original story:

Bay Roberts RCMP are investigating a crash into Green’s Pharmacy in Bay Roberts that occurred on March 11.

While the unlicensed driver of the vehicle has been located and ticketed for various offences under the Highway Traffic Act, police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male passenger and locating the vehicle involved in the incident.

Video surveillance of the crash shows a red-coloured vehicle, make and model unknown and with an unreadable license plate, striking the front of Green’s Pharmacy and causing extensive damage to the door of the building. The video shows the driver and passenger exiting the vehicle and then getting back in and leaving the scene of the crash.

The investigation has determined that the driver, who has been uncooperative with police, is not the owner of the vehicle. To further the investigation, police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male passenger and the vehicle involved, as seen in the attached photos.



The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at (709) 786-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. # SayItHere