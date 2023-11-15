Police investigating suspicious fire on Route 210

Burin Peninsula RCMP is investigating a suspicious structure fire that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday, police responded to a report of a structure fire at an abandoned building on Route 210 between Fortune and Grand Bank. Police say the Grand Bank Fire Department was on the scene and extinguished the blaze before the building was consumed. The interior of the building received extensive damage. There were no people inside the building at the time of the fire.

Provincial Fire Services is engaged and the investigation is on-going.