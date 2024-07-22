Police investigating shooting that left a centre-city home riddled with bullet holes

At about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday police descended on a centre-city neighbourhood after several shots were fired into a home.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed a portion of Ricketts Road, between Buckmaster’s Circle and Prince of Wales Street to secure the scene after an incident that left area residents shaken. At least a dozen bullet holes could be seen in the windows and siding of a townhouse, attached on both sides. It is believed neither attached home was struck.

Police cordoned off the front yard area of the home, and were seen taking photographs in front of the home. According to nearby residents at least one person was seen fleeing the area on foot following the attack, which reportedly resulted in no injuries. Several departments within the RNC responded, including Operational Patrol Services, Forensic Identification Services, and Police Dog Services.

Officers could be seen going door-to-door obtaining statements from neighbours.

An RNC officer points to a bullet hole in the siding of a home on Ricketts Road, one of six bullet holes around the front door. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Two bullet holes can be seen in the upstairs window of a home on Ricketts Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police secure the scene of a shooting on Ricketts Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police gathered statements from area residents following a shooting in the centre of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police could be seen going door-to-door to speak with area residents following a shooting. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police closed a portion of Ricketts Road following a shooting on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police closed a portion of Ricketts Road following a shooting on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police closed a portion of Ricketts Road following a shooting on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A bullet hole can be seen in an upstairs window of a home on Ricketts Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)