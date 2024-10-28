Police investigating robbery at Skipper Joe’s, seeks public’s assistance

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a robbery that occurred at Skipper Joe’s store on Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The crime occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. A lone man, who was wearing all black clothing and gloves, entered the store wearing a black ski mask. He approached the cashier and demanded that the employee open the register. The man left the store with the register in hand and was last seen running east along Hamilton River Road towards Juniper Street.

The investigation is continuing. Police ask the public to check for any available surveillance footage, including dash cam footage, and to report suspicious activity.