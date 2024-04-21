Police investigating reported collision, shooting in west end neighbourhood

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are currently investigating a reported collision and shooting in a west end neighbourhood late Sunday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Blackmarsh Road and Jensen Camp Road following reports that shots had been fired. At about the same time there was an apparent collision between two vehicles.

When NTV News arrived on the scene RNC officers could be seen gathering evidence and taking photographs of the area. Several evidence markers could be seen in the area. Debris from at least one vehicle was also strewn across the road. There have not been any reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

The RNC is continuing its investigation. NTV News will have more as it becomes available.

