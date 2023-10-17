Police investigating report of suspicious event near Mount Pearl school

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating a report of a suspicious event near a school in Mount Pearl.

On Tuesday, October 17, shortly before 2:00 p.m., RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Newtown Elementary, located on Jackman Drive in Mount Pearl. Responding officers were informed that two adult males occupying a white van had engaged in communication with students from the school at lunchtime, potentially attempting to lure the children to the vehicle. The males were believed to be adults, ranging in age from 30’s to 40’s, wearing dark clothes.

The investigation into this event is active, and investigators are seeking anyone with any related information or video footage in the area. The RNC urges the community to report any suspicious activity to the RNC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000, or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can no provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.