An investigation is underway after what police are calling human remains were found at a golf course in the east end of St. John’s.

The RNC says an area has been cordoned off at the end of the Bally Haly country club next to Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove. The chief medical examiner has been called in to make a positive determination whether they are human remains.

The golf club used to be known as Clovelly, but was taken over by Bally Haly in 2023.