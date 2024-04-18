Police investigating home invasion

The RNC is investigating a home invasion that occurred in St. John’s. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Kennedy Road. Responding officers determined that two suspects had forced entry into the home, presenting weapons. The suspects left the area in a dark SUV. Two residents of the home, a man and a woman, were assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment of injuries. This is believed to a targeted attack. One suspect is described to be male, about 6’ tall with a slender build, wearing glasses and a black windbreaker style jacket. The second suspect was a male, about 5’8” tall with a heavy build and a beard.