Police investigating fatal crash on Route 510

A 46-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon on Route 510 north of Charlottetown Junction.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mary’s Harbour RCMP received the report of the collision. Officers attended the scene, along with firefighters and an ambulance. A vehicle left the roadway and rolled down over an embankment. The lone occupant died at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Analyst and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are engaged and the investigation is continuing.