Police investigating fatal collision on TCH near Norris Arm

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating a head-on fatal collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway near Norris Arm on Tuesday, involving a SUV and a transport truck.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. last night, police received the report of the collision. The lone occupant of the SUV, a 63-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was treated for minor injuries at Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged. The investigation is continuing.