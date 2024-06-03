Police investigating fatal collision on TCH near Glenwood

A 42-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near Glenwood on Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:45 p.m. on May 31, Gander RCMP received the report of the collision. A SUV crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and side-swiped another vehicle. The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

A Traffic Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.