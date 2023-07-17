Police investigating fatal collision in metro

Police are investigating a fatal collision.

On Saturday, the RNC responded to a two-vehicle collision on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive in St. John’s. Police located the two vehicles involved in the collision in the area between Doyles Road and Main Road. Both vehicles had significant damage.

The 58-year-old female operator of a motorhome involved in the collision was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The other vehicle was an SUV operated by a 64-year old male from St. John’s. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision, and request any witness information or video footage in the area of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive around the time of the collision, shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The RNC request anyone who has information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000.