Police investigating damage to parked vehicle at Trinity Conception Square

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating damages to a vehicle that was parked close to Columbus Drive, in front of Wal-Mart on the parking lot of the Trinity Conception Square. The damage occurred sometime between 1 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Suspect(s) smashed the rear driver-side window of a 2016 Black Chevrolet Trax. Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle. Given the area is heavily populated and the time of day when the crime occurred, police are looking for any possible witnesses to the incident.

The investigation is continuing.