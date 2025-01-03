Police investigating collision involving snowmobile

Springdale RCMP is investigating a collision that occurred between a snowmobile and an SUV on the Trans Canada Highway (TCH) near Southbrook on Dec. 28.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of the collision that occurred on the TCH, east of West Pond Road. A snowmobile towing a sled was crossing the highway to access the other side of the local snowmobile trail and collided with an SUV. The 81-year-old male operating the snowmobile and the female SUV driver were both transported to the hospital in Springdale. The man was later transported to the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering. The woman sustained non-serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.