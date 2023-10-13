Police investigating break and enter in Bonavista

Bonavista RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that happened on Thursday. A commercial refrigerated trailer was broken into while parked behind the Cabot Stadium off Confederation Drive in Bonavista. A number of frozen food items were stolen from inside.

The crime occurred shortly after 10:00 p.m. Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the driver and or occupants of a blue pickup truck that was used during the break and enter. The truck has a loud muffler and took off from the area when spotted by a passerby who reported the crime to police.

The truck was last seen driving south toward Route 230 on Confederation Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. The investigation is continuing.