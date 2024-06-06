Police investigating arson at former CHVO building in Carbonear

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating an arson that occurred at the former CHVO building on CHVO Drive in Carbonear on June 4. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police received the report of the fire that was observed by a motorist who was passing by. Police and firefighters attended the scene and the blaze was quickly extinguished, preventing major damages to the vacant building.

Signs of forced entry and other evidence gathered at the scene suggests that the fire was intentionally set. Harbour Grace RCMP is seeking information from the public that could assist in identifying the suspect(s) responsible. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime, the identity of those responsible or of suspicious activities in the area leading up to the time of the fire, is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.