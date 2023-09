Police responded to a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in Torbay on Sunday evening.

When NTV News arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. police could be seen inside Trails End Convenience on Indian Meal Line. An officer dusted for finger prints on a partition inside the store while a second officer spoke to employees. There is no word on what, if any, weapon was used, or if there were any injuries.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.