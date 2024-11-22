Police investigates mischief involving fire hydrants, seeks public’s assistance

Bay St. George RCMP is seeking the public’s help following instances of mischief involving fire hydrants in the town of Stephenville.

Thursday morning, police received a report that a fire hydrant located on Connecticut Drive had been turned on sometime overnight, leading to the loss of a substantial amount of water.

Another similar occurrence happened on Utah Drive on Nov. 18, with the loss of a substantial amount of water and damage to property. These instances impacted public safety and fire response in the area. The investigations are continuing. Residents are asked to keep an eye out and to report all suspicious activities.

Anyone having information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).