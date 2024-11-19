Police investigate hit and run collision with significant property damage, seek public’s assistance

Sheshatshiu RCMP is seeking assistance from the public following a recent hit and run collision that occurred Sunday on Pasteen Street in Sheshatshiu.

Approximately 11:45 p.m., police received the report of the collision. A red car reversed into a section of fencing surrounding the Roman Catholic Church in Sheshatshiu, and drove away. The fence was left with significant damage and it is possible the damage was intentional. Police patrolled the area. However, the vehicle was not located.

The investigation is continuing. Area residents are asked to check for possible surveillance footage that may match the suspect vehicle.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),