Police investigates hit and run collision near TCH at Butter Pot Park

Holyrood RCMP is investigating a hit and run collision that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 10, near the Trans-Canada Highway at Butter Pot Park.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a Ford Mustang reported that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while traveling underneath the overpass of the TCH. The driver of the other vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision, leaving the Mustang with considerable damage. The driver of the Mustang was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.