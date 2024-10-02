Police investigate suspicious death after body found in vehicle in Bay Roberts

The RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Bay Roberts after human remains of a man were found inside a vehicle on Monday.

The vehicle was located on Country Road on Monday morning. Police are looking for information from the public on any sightings of a blue 2021 Chevrolet Colorado from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the RCMP Major Crime Unit at (709) 772-5433 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.