Police investigate shots fired at residence in Conception Bay South

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Conception Bay South Tuesday evening.

On December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a residence on Uplands Road in relation to a report of possible gunshots fired in the area.

On arrival, officers determined there had been gun shots fired at a residence. No injuries were reported, but the property was damaged. The RNC believe the incident to be targeted, and believe there to be no immediate public safety concerns.

A white four-door sedan was observed leaving the area around the time of the incident.

The investigation into this event is ongoing, and investigators are seeking any CCTV, dash camera, or cell phone video footage in the area of Uplands Road, C.B.S., around the time of the reported incident.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.