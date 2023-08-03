Police investigate shooting incident in St. John’s

Police are investigating after a shooting incident in downtown St. John’s Thursday morning.
The RNC responded to the area of Bulley Street around 7:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and at this time it is not believed to be a random event. All subjects involved are believed to be known to one another. Investigators are seeking any information or video footage from the area of Bulley Street, Dick’s Square, Allan Square, Balsam Street, Queen’s Road, Henry Street and Livingstone Street, between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 3.
Anyone with information or video footage to assist investigators is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.