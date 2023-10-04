Police investigate rash of break-ins in Bay St. George

Bay St. George is investigating a rash of recent break and enters. Police have received reports of two break and enters and subsequent thefts from businesses in the area over the weekend, as well as three unsuccessful break and enter attempts. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, a break and enter occurred at the 50 Plus Club in Stephenville Crossing. The building was broken into and a quantity of cash and alcohol were taken.

Early in the morning of Oct. 2, a break and enter occurred at Shea’s Pharmacy in Stephenville Crossing. A quantity of cash was stolen. On Tuesday, police received reports of attempted break and enters at Chubb’s Convenience Store, Midtown Variety and St. George’s Pharmacy in St. Georges. All three incidents occurred sometime overnight on Monday. Access to these properties was not successful.



The investigation into each of these incidents is ongoing.

