Police investigate multiple reports of arson in St. John’s

The RNC are investigating multiple reports of arson which occurred in St. Johns between Saturday, January 14, 2023, and Thursday, January 19, 2023.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023 shortly after 5:00pm, RNC Operational Patrol Services along with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to a report of a fire at a sports facility located on The Boulevard, St. Johns. Upon arrival, officers learned that the fire had caused damage to the exterior of the building.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, shortly after 1:00 pm, RNC Operational Patrol Services and SJRFD responded to a report of a residential shed fire on Empire Ave between Rennies Mill Rd and Kings Bridge Rd. Patrol officers spoke with witnesses in the area who described a male suspect fleeing the scene.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, shortly after 2:00pm, RNC Operational Patrol Services and SJRFD responded to another report of a residential shed fire on Empire Ave between Rennies Mill Rd and Kings Bridge Rd. Witnesses in the area described a suspect consistent with what had been observed leaving the

scene of the nearby fire an hour before.

The RNC have deemed each of these fires to be suspicious in nature and at this time they are believed to be related. The suspect has been described as male, approximately five feet six inches to six feet tall, medium build, and approximately 30-40 years in age. The suspect was seen wearing a green puffy coat, silver aviator sunglasses and dark pants.

The RNC are seeking any information that may assist the investigation, including observed suspicious activity, dash camera footage or CCTV in the following areas:

The Boulevard and Kings Bridge Road area, St. Johns, between the hours of 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm on January 14, 2023.

Empire Ave between Rennies Mill Rd and Kings Bridge Rd, St. Johns and surrounding roads, between the hours of 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm January 19, 2023.

The RNC request anyone who has information to assist contact the RNC at 729- 8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222- TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.