Police investigate after firearms stolen from Natural Resources building on Burin Peninsula

Police are investigating a break, enter and theft that happened sometime last weekend at the Natural Resources Building in Winterland, where firearms and ammunition were stolen.

On Nov. 14, police received the report of the incident that happened between Thursday evening and Monday morning (Nov. 10-Nov. 14). One or more suspects gained entry into the building, where they damaged and broke into locked cabinets and stole a number of firearms and ammunition.

The stolen firearms are described as:

· A Remington 700 30-06 rifle

· A Remington 870 Express Tactical shot gun

· A Winchester 100 .308 Calibre rifle

· A Browning BPS rifle

The stolen ammunition includes:

· 5 – Slug shot gun rounds

· 15 – Buckshot shot gun rounds

· 20 – 30-06 rifle rounds

Burin Peninsula RCMP ask residents in the area to check for possible surveillance footage captured between Thursday evening and Monday morning and to report suspicious activities to police.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information on this crime or the location of the stolen property is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.