Police investigate after 16-year-old-boy assaulted at Prince of Wales Collegiate

Police tape surrounds the scene of a violent assault at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Police were called to a report of an assault at Prince of Wales Collegiate (PWC) in St. John’s on Thursday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) said in a statement released late Thursday evening that a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and required medical attention following a violent assault at the centre-city high school. Multiple RNC officers, with Operational Patrol Services (OPS), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and Police Dog Services (PDS), along with paramedics from Eastern Health responded to the scene shortly before noon.

Staff at a local high school look out a window as an RNC officer secures police tape at the scene of a violent assault. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The teen who was the alleged victim of the attack was taken to the Janeway Hospital to receive medical treatment. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says PWC went into secure school mode immediately after the incident and families were informed. On the advice of the RNC, students were dismissed from secure school mode around 2:00 p.m.

RNC Forensics officers look at evidence at the scene of a violent assault at a local high school. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The RNC has assembled a Major Case Management Team to investigate the event, and request any witnesses, or anyone with video footage, contact the police. Investigators are seeking any information and video footage in the noted areas:

Paton Street

Elizabeth Avenue, from Westerland Road to Freshwater Road

Anderson Avenue

Stabb Court

Keegan Court

Cowperthwaite Court

Mitchell Court

A Major Case Management Team dedicates resources from multiple sections of the RNC CID, promoting efficient and systematic investigation of significant criminal events.

Anyone who is experiencing stress or mental health crisis as a result of this event, please reach out to the provincial mental health crisis line for support through 8-1-1.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere

The scene of a violent attack at a St. John’s high school

Forensics officers on the scene of a violent assault at a St. John's high school. (Earl Noble / NTV News)