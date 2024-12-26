Police increases impaired driving detection over the holidays; nearly 320 drivers arrested in 2024

Officers will be out on patrol conducting increased enforcement efforts with zero tolerance for impaired operators. So far in 2024, the RCMP has arrested close to 320 drivers for suspected impaired driving offences. While this number has not increased from previous years, it has also not decreased.

Motorists throughout the province can expect to see more check points and traffic stops where police officers will be focused on impaired drivers. Officers are equipped with road side screening devices capable of detecting alcohol and cannabis impairment. Those who provide samples indicating that they are impaired will be arrested, undergo further testing and if evidence exists, will be criminally charged.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, immediately contact your local police or 911 to provide a description of the vehicle, its current location and the licence plate, if possible.