Police in Labrador City arrest impaired driver

Police in Labrador City arrested a man for impaired driving following a tip from the public. On Saturday, just before 1:15 a.m., police received a call describing a near-miss in the area of Bartlett Drive in Labrador City. Officers located a vehicle matching the description nearby on the Trans Labrador Highway. The male operator failed the breathalyzer and was founded to be driving over twice the legal limit.

The 42-year-old was charged with impaired driving and had his vehicle impounded. He was released to appear in court at a later date.