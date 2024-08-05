Police find stolen vehicle, operator flees in dangerous manner

Just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, the RNC attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the center city area of St John’s.

The vehicle fled in a dangerous manner and officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Later, in a search of the area, the vehicle was located unoccupied. The operator was located at a nearby residence. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen and that the operator held a suspended license.

The 46-year-old male was arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Driving, and Flight from Police. In addition, he also received summary offence tickets for Driving While Suspended and Operating an Unregistered Vehicle.

The male was held to appear in court.