News

Police dog assists in early morning arrest

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 4, 2023 at 11:01 am

Members of the RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a call of a weapons offence in the East End of St. John’s around 2:40 A.M. this morning. When police approached the residence, the male had a short interaction with police before running out the back door.

Police containment was set up and the RNC K-9 was able to track the male who was hiding in the backyard of a nearby property.

Police then arrested the 34-year-old male and charged him with several breaches of court orders; conveying him to the lockup for court.

Post Views: 0



About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top