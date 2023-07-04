Police dog assists in early morning arrest

Members of the RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a call of a weapons offence in the East End of St. John’s around 2:40 A.M. this morning. When police approached the residence, the male had a short interaction with police before running out the back door.
Police containment was set up and the RNC K-9 was able to track the male who was hiding in the backyard of a nearby property.
Police then arrested the 34-year-old male and charged him with several breaches of court orders; conveying him to the lockup for court.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
NDP calling for the release of Towards Recovery Final Evaluation ReportBy Web Team — 8 mins ago
Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown is calling on government to release the final
evaluation report from the Towards Recovery: The Mental Health and Addictions Action
Plan report. Brown is also questioning the delay in the release after government
announced they would release it in “the coming weeks” back in March.
“In March 2023, government announced that they would be publishing the final
evaluation report for the Towards Recovery report, yet it has been over four months and
we still have not seen it,” said Brown. “Government claims that all 54 recommendations
are completed and implemented, but we are still waiting to see the final evaluation that
was promised.”
The NDP says implementation of the recommendations from the Towards Recovery report was
supposed to be finished in 2022, but due to the pandemic, the process was pushed
back a year. The report was the culmination of the All Party Committee on Mental
Health and Addictions to review the gaps in mental illness and addictions services and treatment
in our province.
“The implementation of these 54 recommendations from the report is just the start of
creating safer and more accessible mental health supports,” said Brown. “The world has
gone through a pandemic that created a lot of anxiety and isolation.”Post Views: 14
-
Two people charged with firearms manufacturing seeking bail in Harbour Grace this morningBy Web Team — 1 hour ago
The two people accused of selling and producing illegal guns and weapons will be in Harbour Grace provincial court this morning seeking bail.
Last week, police held a press conference after dismantling a synthetic firearm manufacturing and suspected trafficking operation following a search a a residence on June 26.
John Byrne, 49, and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett of Harbour Grace were arrested and charged with a number of serious criminal offences.
The investigation began on May 30, 2023, when RCMP was alerted by Canada Border Services Agency, of an intercepted package containing firearms parts that were destined for a home in Harbour Grace.
The following items were located and seized from inside the home:
- 16 long guns, some of which were unsafely stored
- A total of 33 handguns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing
- A large quantity of 3D printed magazines
- A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts
- A 3D printer
- A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers
- 10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles
- A ‘Security’ uniform and hard body armour
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is following the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 42
-
‘Presumed human remains’ found in Titan sub debris, says U.S. Coast GuardBy Web Team — 6 days ago
The United States Coast Guard says “presumed human remains” have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
The Horizon Arctic docked in the St. John’s Harbour Wednesday morning, carrying an ROV, that had been searching the sea floor near the wreckage of the Titanic.
After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing.
Earlier story
The debris that was found near the wreckage of the Ttitanic from the Titan submersible returned to St. John’s this morning. Canadian and U.S. officials have launched investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that claimed five lives.
Last Thursday, a debris field was found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage. The vessel carrying the debris of the OceanGate submersible, The Horizon Arctic, made its way back to the province’s capital this morning. The debris found will be key evidence in the investigation of the fatal occurrence involving the Polar Prince and Titan submersible.
NTV News is covering the story and will have more this evening.Post Views: 1,052