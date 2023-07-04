Police dog assists in early morning arrest

Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown is calling on government to release the final

evaluation report from the Towards Recovery: The Mental Health and Addictions Action

Plan report. Brown is also questioning the delay in the release after government

announced they would release it in “the coming weeks” back in March.

“In March 2023, government announced that they would be publishing the final

evaluation report for the Towards Recovery report, yet it has been over four months and

we still have not seen it,” said Brown. “Government claims that all 54 recommendations

are completed and implemented, but we are still waiting to see the final evaluation that

was promised.”



The NDP says implementation of the recommendations from the Towards Recovery report was

supposed to be finished in 2022, but due to the pandemic, the process was pushed

back a year. The report was the culmination of the All Party Committee on Mental

Health and Addictions to review the gaps in mental illness and addictions services and treatment

in our province.



“The implementation of these 54 recommendations from the report is just the start of

creating safer and more accessible mental health supports,” said Brown. “The world has

gone through a pandemic that created a lot of anxiety and isolation.”