Police continue traffic enforcement with tickets issued and vehicles seized

Five vehicles were seized and drivers ticketed by RCMP Traffic Services Central for various traffic offences in Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishops Falls on Nov. 16. Of the five vehicles seized, two drivers were unlicensed and were operating a vehicle without insurance, a suspended driver was operating an uninsured vehicle and two other motorists were operating vehicles without insurance.

