Police continue to investigate break and enter at CRB Supermarket and Deli; new surveillance photos available

Sheshatshiu RCMP is releasing new surveillance photos obtained from an overnight break and enter that occurred at CRB Supermarket and Deli during the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2023.

Three suspects forced entry into the building by smashing a side window and the interior of the business and contents were extensively damaged. Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).