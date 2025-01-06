Police continue search for missing woman, Elizabeth Jararuse

Nain RCMP is continuing to look for 51-year-old Elizabeth Jararuse, who was last seen on Dec. 30, in Nain.

On Jan. 4, police received a report that Jararuse was missing. At that time, it was believed she was last seen on Dec. 24. Police have since determined that Jararuse was last seen on Dec. 30, in Nain, wearing a black toque, black cardigan, grey t-shirt, black pants, and black boots.

Over the past two days, Nain Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) conducted searches of various areas in the community using drones, however the woman remains missing. GSAR will continue to search the community today. Aerial searches are expected to take place once weather permits.

Anyone having information on the location of Elizabeth Jararuse on or since Dec. 30 is asked to contact Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862.