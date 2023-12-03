Police confirm death at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary

An inmate has died while in custody at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s. On Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed a 35 year old man is deceased, but police have not revealed the cause or any other factors related to the death. The RNC say they have turned over the file to the office of the chief medical examiner for investigation. NTV News has reached out to the provincial Department of Justice. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

